Save the date for a night or two holiday laughs

JAY - Teachers Lounge Mafia is baaaaackkkkk! Another round of hilarious irreverent holiday comedy is coming to LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, and to the North Church in Farmington on Dec. 14, also at 7:30 p.m. Built from audience-provided suggestions, Jay-based Teachers Lounge Mafia delivers improvisational comedy designed to bring something different and fun to the people of Maine (while still being allowed to share their irreverent humor)!

Tickets are just $10 and all proceeds benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Concessions will be served both nights. Tickets may be reserved by calling 778-5048 or at the door.

The group, which formed in 2008, performs interactive games similar to those popularized on TV’s “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” as well as original formats and scenes in the tradition of Second City, Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade, and Improv Olympic.

In addition to hosting benefit shows, they provide original improvised comedy for parties, and private functions as well as conduct trainings and workshops. No two shows are the same.

These shows are generously sponsored by Merrill’s Garage, located in Jay and owned by Justin and George Merrill. They are a full-service garage, specializing in heavy duty trucks.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!