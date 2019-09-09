Saxaphonist Vanessa Collier to perform at Blues in the Barn

KINGFIELD - Blues in the Barn will present saxaphonist,vocalist and songwriter Vanessa Collier and her band on Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main Street.

Vanessa Collier, a 2013 graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, has toured nationally and internationally, released two critically acclaimed albums and in 2018 a third album, Honey Up,which spent nine weeks at the top of the Billboard Blues Album Charts, three months on the Living Blues Charts and continues to be spun on Sirius XM’s B.B.King’s Bluesville radio station. As a master muscian and multi-instrumentalist, Vanessa weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance.

A Beer Garden and Farm Food Tent will be on site. Tickets are $20 at the gate, free for kids 10 and under. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Call 207-265-2030 for information.