Scottish folk band to perform at PACC

PHILLIPS - North Sea Gas, one of Scotland's most popular and widely-known folk bands, is returning to Phillips. The band played at The Phillips Area Community Center in 2012 and will play there again on Saturday, April 28 as part of a 2018 American tour that includes Phillips as their only venue in Maine.

The band has great vocals and tremendous three part harmonies. Guitars, Mandolin, Fiddle, Bouzouki, Harmonica, Whistles, Bodhrans, Banjo and good humor are all part of the entertainment. They have received numerous awards for their music, including Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association, and regularly have played to sell-out crowds at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and around the world – including America, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Turkey.

The North Sea Gas show (and their albums; they’ve released a total of 19), consists of traditional, contemporary, and self-penned material put together in a style all their own, along with their Scot’s humor and storytelling. “Their appearance in Phillips six years ago,” says Pam Matthews, PACC’s concert organizer, “was the beginning of our Celtic series and they remain one of the most remembered and popular Celtic bands we’ve ever presented. It’s no exaggeration,” she adds, “to say they’re back by popular demand.”

The show, which will be presented in Phillips at the PACC on 21 Depot Street in a cabaret-style setting, is set for Saturday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 207-639-2630.