Scottish folk band to play at Vienna Union Hall

VIENNA - On Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. one of Scotland’s premier folk bands North Sea Gas will play at the Vienna Union Hall.

Playing together for over thirty-five years "North Sea Gas" is one of Scotland's most popular folk bands with great vocals and tremendous three part harmonies performed by Dave Gilfillan, Ronnie McDonald, and Grant Simpson. Guitars, Mandolin, Fiddle, Bouzouki, Harmonica, Whistles, Bodhrans, Banjo and good humour are all part of the entertainment. They have received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly sell out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

NSG has released 19 albums with "Fire in the Glen" being the most recent and are constantly adding new material to their shows. Their album, "The Fire and the Passion of Scotland" won the 2013 Album of the Year award from Celtic Radio in the U.S. as well as first place in the "Jigs and Reels" category for the set of tunes on the album. Four albums won awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association in October 2014 for: "Dark Island" (gold); "Lochanside" (silver); "Glencoe Massacre"(silver); "Edinburgh Toon"(silver). In 2016, three more silver awards came for “Rosslyn;” “Tak A Dram Afore Ye Go;” and “The Fire and the Passion of Scotland.”

Their show, and their albums, consist of traditional, contemporary and self-penned material put together in a style all their own. This proves popular during their regular tours of Scotland, America, Canada, Germany, Austria, Estonia, Turkey, and many other destinations both in and outside of their home in Scotland. Every year there are appearances on TV and Radio on both sides of the Atlantic including "Late Night Saturday," "Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour" (one of the biggest radio shows of its kind in the USA), and "Song of the Mountains" shown on select PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) TV stations in the U.S.

In the past the band has recorded for Chinese television with an estimated audience of 800 million, played in Istanbul, Turkey for the British Consulate, and recently had the honor of performing at the famous Rosslyn Chapel.

In addition to regular tours abroad, they have taken their show to theaters, arts centers and community halls around Scotland. Touring and seeing their native land is something the band really enjoys.

Simply put, "North Sea Gas" is a highly entertaining Scottish folk band who has an ever-growing fan base ranging through all age groups thus giving the "Gas" shows a wonderful atmosphere and universal appeal.

Celtic Radio in Boston states "The band displays an attachment and a reverence for their roots from the very start. The music feels genuine, unpretentious and spontaneous, with a fondness for storytelling and beautiful harmonies." (Celtic Radio - Boston).

".....they inherit the mantle vacated by The Corries and The McCalmans with tight vocal harmonies and well-chosen material.....provide a solid well-honed sound vocally strong and musically complimentary.....most commendable about North Sea Gas is their ability to balance up tempo material with quieter more thoughtful moments and treat each with commitment and professionalism.” John O'Regan Freelance Music Journalist, Broadcaster, Lecturer - Limrick, Ireland.

Tickets are on sale now for $12.00. To purchase tickets email: viennaunionhall@gmail.com or call 293-2674. You can hear them here.