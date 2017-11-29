Seasonal choral and organ recital at North Church

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church and 1904 Cole Tracker Organ will be an integral part of the upcoming musical performance of Sacred Music for Advent on Dec. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Led by Philip Fournier, artist in residence and director of music for St. Rose and St. Joseph parishes in Jay and Farmington, the event will feature members of several communities and several established choral groups. The production will take the listeners back through the centuries with renditions of holiday and Holy Day songs and music.

Centerpiece to the performance is the use of the Cole Tracker organ that has remained silent for decades. Installed in the North Church in 1904 (built in 1873 and last used in a regular sectarian service in 1932), and last played by Emily Floyd in the 1970’s. The organ is located in the North Church Sanctuary or ‘audience room’, which is located on the second floor and has essentially been undisturbed since 1898.

The organ was recently evaluated and repairs were made by David Wallace & Co. of Gorham, with the assistance of Fournier and Eric Weest Johnson of EWJ Sound Production. The determination was made that while fragile and in need of additional repairs and tuning, the organ was suitable for playing.

The event is free, open to the public, and presented by the St. Joseph and St. Rose parishes as part of their community outreach program.

Fournier has returned to Maine after 10 years as organist, music director, chant master and children’s choir director of the Toronto Oratory. He specializes in Gregorian Chant, which he studied at Solesmes Abby in France with Dom Saulnier. The Usus Antiquior Mass the ancient usage / “older than old” was Fournier’s particular care while working for the Oratory. He also performed solo organ repertoire weekly, and played continuo and solo harpsichord and organ with various local groups. He continues to be active as a composer.

His organ and harpsichord teachers have included James David Christie at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts; Russell Saunders, Paul O’Dette and Arthur Haas at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and Robert Clark & John Metz at Arizona State in Tempe, AZ. Fournier was the first Organ Scholar of the College of the Holy Cross, and was subsequently named a Fenwick Scholar, the highest academic honor given by the College. He was one of the recitalists of the Chapel Artists Series there in 2011. He won the Historical Organ in America competition in 1992 and performed at Arizona State University on the 1819 Paul Fritts organ, and he was awarded a recital on the 1976 Flentrop Organ at Duke University in Durham, NC. Fournier was Organist & Director of Music at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, from 2000-2007, during which time he founded the Cathedral Schola Cantorum for the restoration of Gregorian Chant and Renaissance Polyphony to the Stational Masses of the Diocese of Portland.

The North Church is located at 126 High Street in Farmington. Admission is free but seating can be reserved by calling 778-2006.