Seed Loan Project kicks off Feb. 28

PHILLIPS - Will Bonsall, author of Will Bonsall's Essential guide to Radical, Self-Reliant Gardening, will kick off the exciting new Seed Loan Project at the Phillips Public Library with a discussion on innovative techniques for growing vegetables, grains and perennial food crops using minimal fossil fuel and animal inputs.

Will Bonsall is also the director of the Scatterseed Project, which he founded to help preserve our endangered crop-plant diversity. Will lives and farms in Industry, Maine with his wife, Molly Thorkildsen, and two sons.

The Phillips Library Seed Loan project will offer a set of donated seeds that patrons can sign out and use. In return the library asks them to donate back seeds for others to use in the future plantings.

The Seed Loan Project at the library was created by volunteers, Andrea Nurse and Betsy Squibb. In addition to loaning seeds and providing seed catalogs, the program will include educational forums with local agriculturalists.

The next forum will host Ellen Foster of Island Farms on Wednesday, March 28.

The one-hour program will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 28, It is free and open to the public.

Please contact the library with any questions @ 639-2665