Sign decoration event to raise money for Titcomb

FARMINGTON - People interested in painting their own wooden décor signs and benefiting Titcomb Mountain will have their chance on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The all-inclusive workshop to paint a wooden wall sign will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Titcomb Mountain. The event is being organized by Rustic Elegance Custom Décor; with more than 100 designs to choose from, everyone can find something they'll like as a gift or for their own home. No artistic ability is required and the event is kid friendly.

The cost of the event is $25, raising funds for Titcomb Mountain. People are asked to reserve a spot by registering here.