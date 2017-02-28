Sign up for new Dance Across American program

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a new free dance program. Dance Across America, for children 10 years and younger.

Sue Jones will be leading an upbeat and exciting dance experience for all children ready to let loose and gain confidence all while learning and having fun.

The dance sessions will be held on Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The 3 to 3:30 p.m. session will be for children 3 years and under; 4 to 10 year-olds from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street.

Children can be walked over from Mallett School with parents permission. March 8 is the sign up deadline. Sessions will run March , 16, 23, 30, April 6 and April 13 with a performance on April 14 at 6 p.m.

