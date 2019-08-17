Simon and Goodwin to perform at North Church

FARMINGTON - The North Church Concert Series welcomes back area favorites Simons and Goodwin in a Cabaret Style performance at Farmington’s North Church on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

Simons and Goodwin got their beginning in the 1960's when they met while performing in the Boston and Cambridge coffeehouses. Bob Simons was a single act while Renee Boghosian (later Goodwin) was performing with the now well-known folk artist Bill Staines. Boston's folk music scene in the 60's was, along with New York's Greenwich Village, teeming with folk performers who became major names in the industry. It was the place to be, and it was the place to acquire the musical and performance skills needed to become successful as folk performers. Bob and Renee did just that!

Their individual talents did not come together, however, until 2006 when their long friendship turned into 'Simons and Goodwin'. After years of performing alone, or with others, joining forces was suggested and the combination clicked.

Simons and Goodwin have a smooth sound consisting of intricate arrangements, tight expression and beautiful harmonies. They have an eclectic repertoire with performances tailored to the audience. While primarily a folk duo they can treat country, old rock, jazz and blues standards with similar musical skill. In addition, they do a number of Bob's original songs including the extremely popular song "The Portland", which is about the foundering of the steamer Portland in the great Portland Gale of 1898.

A comment that is heard after almost every performance is "those two voices belong together". This, combined with Bob's unique finger style guitar work, and their pleasing solo voices make for a delightful evening of acoustic entertainment.

Renee (pronounced Renny) moved to Boston from Augusta, Maine in the early '60's and discovered the Boston/Cambridge folk music scene which was flourishing with the likes of the Cafe Yana, The Unicorn, The Loft, The Orleans, The Sword in the Stone and of course the renowned Club 47. It was then that she began her professional performing career, working for about a year with legendary folk artist Bill Staines in a duo aptly titled, “Bill and Renee”. Together, they had an active performance schedule and, along with John Synnott, recorded an album entitled, “A Bag of Rainbows” which has become a collectors item in recent years.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.