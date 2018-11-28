‘Sing, Merry Christmas!’ to be presented on Dec. 16 & 17

FARMINGTON - All are invited to Sing, Merry Christmas! an original Christmas musical drama by local playwright and composer, Sandi Rebert, presented by the New Hope Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 16 and Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. The snow date is Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The moving drama is set in 1931 during the Great Depression. Having lost money in the stock market, then forced off their small Texas farm because of drought, Kyle and his wife, Amy (Chris & Liz Phillips), and their little boy, Joey (Micah & Elijah Phillips) move to a small mid-western town. The play begins after Kyle and his family construct a make-shift tar-paper shack on the only affordable piece of land they could rent - next door to the mercantile owned by Mr. Willaby and his wife (John & Valerie Trabucchi). The elderly shop keeper is understandably upset with the arrangement. Things go from bad to worse and it seems as if Christmas will be very bleak for everyone. However, as one of Mr. Willaby’s customers reminds him: “It always time to sing “Merry Christmas!”

Three of the choir numbers are medleys of familiar carols presented in original arrangements, one is a new Christmas number, “Allelujah! Christ is born.” Also included is a touching solo entitled “Unworthy” and a beautiful song composed by another local talent, Kirk Doyle, “God is Ever Strong."

Admission to this event is free. New Hope Baptist Church is located at 268 Perham Street in Farmington.