‘Sins of Omission: Adapting Paradise Lost for the Cinema’ to be presented on Dec. 2

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Dec. 2, Eric Brown, Interim President of the University of Maine at Farmington, will speak on "Sins of Omission: Adapting Paradise Lost for the Cinema," an overview of the influence of Milton on popular film-making.

Brown served as script consultant for a Hollywood-backed production of Paradise Lost, with Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper starring as Satan. Yet Legendary Pictures suspended the film just two weeks before the start of production in Sydney, Australia. Eric sees that experience as part of a long and perplexing story of Milton on film. The talk will be at 2:30 p.m. in the North Dining Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington. It will be free and open to the public.

Brown is Interim President of the University of Maine at Farmington, where he has also served as Provost, Honors Director, and Professor of English. He has been a visiting professor at Harvard University and the Université du Maine in Le Mans, France. He spent a year as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Bergen, Norway. Brown has published extensively on such writers as Shakespeare, Milton, Spenser, Sidney, Donne, and Marlowe. He is editor of Insect Poetics, an interdisciplinary collection that theorizes insects in a variety of texts and contexts, and coeditor of the volume Shakespeare in Performance. His 2015 book, Milton on Film, was called a "tour du force" by the Times Literary Supplement.

This is the second in a series of lectures this year on the collections of members of The Shiretown Bookers, the Community Friends of Mantor Library. Their website can be found at www.shiretownbookers.org. North Dining Hall is located in the Olsen Student Center, at 111 South Street in Farmington.