Skipper’s Alley kicks off Celtic Cabaret in Rumford

RUMFORD - 49 Franklin's Celtic Cabaret returns for another season, starting off with the pride of Dublin, Ireland, Skipper's Alley, on March 4. Scot and Cindy Grassettte are proud to open their doors to welcome international and national touring artists in the humble Mystic Theater. The lights are dimmed as candles grace the tables. The players of Skippers Alley take the stage, soon the room is transformed into a world class Celtic venue, as music fills the theater you will be tapping your feet and lifted from the doldrums of the cabin fever winter blues.

Skipper’s Alley are a modern Irish folk band with an old-school approach. Their influences range from folk revival bands such as Planxty and The Bothy Band to rare, experimental solo players like Tommie Potts and Séamus Ennis. Once described as "a young Irish ensemble who look like a punk band and sound like The Chieftains” Skipper’s Alley specialize in gritty, high-octane Irish dance tunes on Uilleann Pipes, Whistles, Fiddle, Bodhrán, Bouzouki, and Flute, with occasional detours into the dark, somber melodies of the Irish song tradition.Since forming in 2013 Skipper’s Alley have garnered wide critical praise, appeared on national and international TV, and toured on four continents. Write-ups include The Irish Times, The Living Tradition, Folk Radio UK, Folk World, and Celtic Music Radio. TV appearances include S4C’s ‘Lorient’ and The Late Late Show. Festival appearances include Electric Picnic (Ireland), Festival Interceltique de Lorient (France), The Stan Rogers Folk Festival (Canada), Spring Fest (India) and The Dayton Ohio Irish Fest (USA).In 2014, Skipper’s Alley’s released their self-titled debut album, to date the record has received wide critical acclaim and sold out several re-pressings.

The show is on Sunday, March 4 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. for seating and social. Advance tickets are $15 and are available at All That Jazz and Bartash's downtown Rumford and on-line at www.49franklin.com, tickets day of the show will be $20.

49 Franklin’s Mystic theater is located in Rumford at 49 Franklin Street. Access to the theater is on the right side of the building, to the upper parking lot, theater. There is a cash-only bar with theater snacks for this show, but the Grassette's plan to have pub food available for future shows in the dates ahead.