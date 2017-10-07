Sparrows Nest presents ‘Greetings!’ on Oct. 19, 20, 21 & 22

INDUSTRY - Sparrows Nest Theater is presenting “Greetings!” by Tom Dudzick on Oct. 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

When Andy brings his Jewish atheist fiancé to meet his very Catholic parents on Christmas Eve, his worst fears about family blow-ups are realized. But when his cognitively impaired brother Mickey, whose entire vocabulary has been limited to "oh boy" and "wow," suddenly spouts the word "Greetings!" everyone’s belief system is turned upside down. For it seems an ancient, wise and witty spirit who is set upon healing the family's wounds has borrowed Mickey's body!

Previous productions of “Greetings!” have been called "exhilarating, profound and hilarious ... stunning and touching."

The cast includes Aaron Baum, Michelle Stinson, Heidi Holst, Peter Diplock and Taylor Kruse. The play is directed by Fred Liebfried and the Stage Manager is Jessica Schwenker

Tickets are $15 adult, $10 seniors/students and $40 family (2 adults and 3 children)

Most recent performances at Sparrows Nest have sold out so please call for reservations at (207) 696-4323.

Directions to the theater:

From Farmington - Take Rt. 43 into Industry, go past Clearwater lake, in about a mile, turn left onto Rte. 148 (West Mills Rd). Take this rd into West Mills. The theater is on the left, shortly after a 4 way intersection. The building is yellow with a blue door.

From Madison - Take Rte. 148 out of Madison and through Anson. Over the river and through the woods and in about 10 minutes you'll be there! It's on the right!