Sparrows Nest Theater announces auditions for ’12 Angry Jurors’

INDUSTRY - Sparrows Nest Theater is excited to announce auditions for its summer production of 12 Angry Jurors, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel, based on the Emmy award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose.

In the play, a 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. Twelve jurors are taken into the bleak jury room to deliberate this seemingly open-and-shut case - until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts. As the arguments grow heated tempers get short. The jurors' final verdict and how they reach it has been electrifying audiences for decades.

The performances will be July 18-20 at 7 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m. Sparrows Nest Theater is located at 1114 West Mills Road, Industry Maine 04938.

Auditions dates are May 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the theater. The auditions will consist of reading from the script and improvisation exercises. It is also possible to audition at other times by arranging an appointment with the director. The best way to contact him is by email: fliebfried@hotmail.com. The phone number is (207)612-8631.