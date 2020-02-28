Sparrows Nest Theater announces auditions for the 2020 season

INDUSTRY - Sparrows Nest Theater is pleased to announce auditions for their eighth season. Auditions will take place at UMF Nordica Auditorium on March 14 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on March 15 at the Starks Community Building from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Auditions can also be arranged by appointment by calling 778-2468 or 431-9927.

These auditions are for all four shows of the season which are outlined below.

Staring off the season May 7-10 is Talking With by Jane Martin. This play is comprised of 11 strong female monologues. Roles for up to 11 adult female actors of various ages. Auditions for Talking With on both days are from 1 until 1:45 p.m. and by appointment.

Moon Over Buffalo will be performed June 8-11. This madcap satire centers on washed up actors George and Charlotte Hay, on the brink of split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue. Roles for four adult male and four adult female actors. Auditions for Moon Over Buffalo are from 1:45 until 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 13-16 sees the adventures of James and the Giant Peach. This is the amazing story of James Henry Trotter who encounters a magical peach, an imprisoned boy, and insect friends! Roles for up to 21 people with parts for all ages including children. Auditions for James and the Giant Peach are from 2:30 until 3:15 p.m.

The season finishes with the farce It Runs in the Family which plays Oct. 8-11. It is set in a hospital and contains the usual assortment of nuts running in and out of doors and mistaking everybody for someone else. Roles for five adult males and five adult females. Auditions for It Runs in the Family are from 3:15 until 4 p.m.

Sparrows Nest Theater is a 75 seat non-profit theater and is located at 1114 West Mills Road Industry, Maine. It has offered a variety of theatrical productions to Central and Western Maine audiences for 8 seasons. We are always looking for folks interested in sharing their talents both on and off our stage. We can be contacted through our Facebook page, by calling 207-778-2468 or 207-431-9927, or by emailing our President at dleeman@msad54.org.