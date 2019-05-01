Sparrows Nest Theater presenting ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ on May 9 – 12

INDUSTRY - Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry is proud to present Sarah, Plain and Tall, based on the 1986 Newbery Medal winning novel by Patricia Mac Lachlan. Set in Kansas in 1910, Jacob Whitting, a widowed farmer, places an advertisement for a wife to help him raise his two young children. The ad is answered by Sarah Wheaton of Maine who travels to the prairie and restores love and hope to the Whitting family. This beloved story is perfect for Mother's Day weekend.

Performances are May 9, 10, 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. Sparrows Nest Theater is located at 1114 West Mills Rd. in Industry. Tickets are $15/adults, $10/ seniors and students, $5 ages 2-5, and 10 percent off groups of 4 or more.

Call 778-2468 or 431-9927 to reserve your seats.