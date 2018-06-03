Sparrow’s Nest Theater summer camps

INDUSTRY - Sparrow's Nest Theater in Industry is proud to present two theater camps this summer.

Shakespeare Theater Camp will run from August 5 through 11. This is an overnight camp open to ages 13-18, and hosted at Camp at The Eastward in Starks. Campers will be totally immersed in theater craft and production, culminating in the performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Cost of the camp: overnight $350; Day Camp only option: $275.

Fairytale Theater Camp will run from August 13 through 18 for campers ages 6-12. Fairytale Theater Camp is a day camp. Campers can opt for a full day camp experience from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $150 (includes a bag lunch) or the half day option from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for $75.

For more information call 431-9927. To print and fill out an application go to sparrowsnesttheater.org.