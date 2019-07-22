Sparrows Nest Theatre announces auditions

INDUSTRY - Sparrow's Nest Theatre in Industry will hold open auditions for the Tony Award winning musical 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on July 26.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Shenkin, conceived by Rebecca Fildman, with additional material by Jay Reiss, will be directed by Gavin Pickering and Mary Ellms.

Auditions will take place on July 26 at 7 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium on the University of Maine Farmington campus (2nd floor, Merrill Hall), as well as July 27 and 28 at 3 p.m. at Sparrows Nest Theatre, 1114 W Mills Road, Industry.

This production will be performed will be October 18, 19, 20, 25, 26,and 27.

There are several leading roles for both male and females as well as possible smaller ensemble roles. Please prepare to sing up to 16 bars of a song of your choice and please provide sheet music for your selection. Performing your song a capella is also acceptable. You will also be asked to learn and perform part of a song from the production at auditions.

As there are mature themes, those above 13 years old are welcome to audition. This show is a comedy about awkward kids in a spelling bee, so your singing ability is not as important as your willingness to have fun and be silly.

Please email ubgavin@gmail.com or mary.ellms@gmail.com for more information