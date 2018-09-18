SRP announces auditions for “A Christmas Carol – The Musical”

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players are pleased to announce auditions for their Winter production of “A Christmas Carol - The Musical” based on the story by Charles Dickens with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens,and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens. The auditions will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 612 Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The show is largely an ensemble production, with the ensemble singing throughout the show as this classic tale unfolds. There are a number of principal roles including Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley, and the three ghosts. The ensemble completes the cast by filling numerous small and mid-sized roles.

Auditions will begin with singing as an ensemble to learn a short piece of music from the show. You are also asked to come prepared to sing a short piece of music of your choosing. There will be an accompanist present. Please bring sheet music if you would like her to play. There will also be cold readings of short scenes. Interested actors who are unable to attend either of the scheduled audition times should contact the director about the possibility of conducting a third session.

Rehearsals will take place several times a week throughout the fall and early winter beginning with ensemble rehearsals beginning early in October. Six performances are scheduled for Dec. 12-16 at the Emery Performance Space at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The play will be directed by SRP Board members Laura Church and Kyla Wheeler. Inquiries about the auditions and the show should be directed to Laura Church at church5@fairpoint.net or 207-293-3892.