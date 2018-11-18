SRP holiday show tickets on sale beginning Nov. 24

FARMINGTON - “God Bless Us Everyone!” so says Sandy River Players with their production of “A Christmas Carol-the Musical”. The second production of SRP’s 2018-2019 season, “A Christmas Carol-the Musical” tells the story of Dicken’s Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Cratchit and the rest of the tale’s beloved characters in this Broadway adaptation of the classic.

Sandy River Players and a cast of 20+ local talented actors, elementary school children to retirees, happily present this time-honored holiday show Dec. 12 through 16 in the Emery Community Arts Center on the UMF Campus. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. December 12 through 15. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m. December 15 and 16. Doors open half an hour before the show starts.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. Advance tickets will be available at DDG Booksellers in Downtown Farmington beginning Saturday November 24 or reservation can be made by calling 207-778-7884. “No space of regret can make amends for one life’s opportunity misused." Take the opportunity this holiday season and come see SRP’s "A Christmas Carol- the Musical.”