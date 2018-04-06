SRP Summer Youth Music Camp now accepting applications

FARMINGTON - Summer is on its way and it's time to prepare for Sandy River Players' Summer Youth Music Camp. This year's production is "Mary Poppins, Jr." a Music Theatre International production.

SRP's Summer Youth Music Camp is a three-week theater camp for children ages 8–14. The camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 20 with performances on July 20, 21 and 22. Camp is held in the Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus. Tickets for these performances will be available roughly two weeks before the performances at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers, through the Sandy River Players reservation line and at the door. Each of these locations will have a limited number of tickets.

Cost of the camp is $175. Camp size is limited to 30 children and applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applications are available at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers at 193 Broadway in downtown Farmington beginning on April 2 or via email to srp.summermusic@gmail.com upon request. Completed applications should be mailed to: Sandy River Players, PO Box 709, Farmington, ME 04938.

Only mailed, hard copy applications will be accepted – electronic applications will not be considered. For more information or to request an application please contact srp.summermusic@gmail.com. Also, check out Sandy River Players’ Summer Youth Music Camp on Facebook here.