State Theatre Summer Camp auditions to be held June 28 & 29

FARMINGTON - A free professional program for dance, singing, acting, sabre fencing and art will be held for the 15th year this summer.

The State Theatre Summer Camp: City Lights North runs daily at the State Theatre from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 30 to July 14. Tryouts will be held on June 28 and 29 at 10 a.m. The concludes with a show at the Emery Community Arts Center on July 14. Free to anyone under 18 who is ready to work hard!

Teachers will rotate in and out over the two weeks. Teachers include:

Russell Ferguson, winner of So You Think You Can Dance, a brilliant choreographer and dancer who performs and teaches world-wide, from Europe to China, teaching Krump.

Adrienne Hawkins, Artistic Director of Impulse Dance Company and Co-Artistic Director of Bass-Line Motion, whose international career as a dancer and choreographer has included rock musicals, music videos and trade show productions and whose energetic teaching and mentoring has influenced countless Boston dancers and dance makers, teaching contemporary dance.

Eric Cruz, who lives and dances within the Hip-Hop community, and teaches Popping and Hip-Hop cultural dance styles full time throughout the Boston area, teaching Poppin and Tickin.

Hershey Bliss, winner of the Dancehall Queen contest in Virginia and a well-known Boston dance leader, teaching Caribbean Island workout.

Chu Ling, director of the Chu Ling Dance Academy that focuses on Chinese folk, classical, and minority dances, to expose the American public to Chinese culture, and to use dance as a means of communication across cultures, with the aim of achieving better understanding and forging closer cross-cultural ties, teaching Classical Chinese Dance

Ron Passerello, local Farmington artist and muralist, teaching artwork via t-shirt design.

Duggan Hill, director of Boston City Lights and City Lights North, teaching sabre, acting, and vocal.

For more information call 617-695-2856 until June 26, then 207-778-9114.