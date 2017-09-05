Storytellers moving to St. Joseph Parish Hall

FARMINGTON- The storytelling guild in the Farmington area, Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers, is moving its monthly meeting to the St. Joseph Parish Hall at the intersection of Middle and Quebec Streets in Farmington, beginning on Sept. 21.

The meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and are free and open to the public. All types of stories are welcome, from historical stories, folk tales, to personal stories. Each story can take just a few minutes to tell, up to about 15 or 20 minutes. Telling is always optional, and listeners are not only welcome, they are vital to this interactive art form.

Come to the WOODS meetings and learn what storytelling is all about, try out some stories, and get helpful suggestions from experienced storytellers in a comfortable, informal setting.

For more information, call Debby at 207-578-1791, check out the Western Maine Storytelling Facebook page, or email westernmainestorytelling@gmail.com.