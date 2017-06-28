Storytelling event at Farmington Public Library on July 8

FARMINGTON - Do you enjoy listening to story tellers, or do you have a story to tell? If so, please join us at the Farmington Public Library on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Jo Radner, folklorist, storyteller, writer, and oral historian, will introduce experienced tellers who will offer a variety of artful comic and heartwarming stories drawn from daily life that can inspire our own memories: a tale about saving a man from going to jail for speeding; another about how a childhood outhouse taught propriety and courage; an epic account of losing and finding a shopping cart; a moving story about discovering the secret of one’s own origins; an account of a daughter who finally overcame her domestic disabilities; and more.

Audience members will have the opportunity to share their own memories, if they wish.

Sponsored by Western Maine Storytelling. Free and open to the public. For more information call Rob at 645-2982.