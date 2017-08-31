Storytelling in Rangeley: Come to listen, come to tell

RANGELEY - If you enjoy listening to stories or if you have a story to tell, come to Rangeley Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and join with others in a storytelling circle. This event is free and open to all.

Peggy Yocom, folklorist and storyteller from Rangeley and Farmington, will host the morning’s session. She will bring story-starter cards to help anyone in the audience think of stories they may want to tell. And, she will introduce members of Western Maine Storytelling who will offer a variety of personal, heartwarming stories drawn from daily life that can inspire listeners’ own memories.

Rob Lively of Wilton, President of Western Maine Storytelling, will share tales about his high school job as a gravedigger and about the pitfalls of growing up as the son of a Methodist minister. Jane Woodman of Farmington will tell about her childhood summers with her Rangeley grandmother, Lola Tibbetts Madden of 56 Pleasant Street, the great-granddaughter of Timothy and Lucinda Hoar Tibbetts)—from their daily walks in town to their evenings filled with “Saturday Night Wrestling.” And Peggy Yocom will share stories about otherworldly events she has never been able to explain.

Listeners are very welcome. No one has to tell a story if they prefer not to, but audience members will have the opportunity to share their own memories, if they wish. This storytelling circle is sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, and Western Maine Storytelling. For more information, call the Library at 864-5529 or Peggy at 864-3421, and visit http://westernmainestorytelling.org