Storytelling Time In Farmington: Come to listen, come to tell

FARMINGTON - If you enjoy listening to stories or if you have a story to tell, come to The Landing at the Olsen Student Center of the University of Maine at Farmington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. and join with others in a Storytelling Circle. This event is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.

Peggy Yocom, folklorist and storyteller from Rangeley and Farmington, will host the evening’s event. She will bring story-starter cards to help anyone in the audience recall stories they may want to tell. Special guests will be residents of Farmington, Wilton, Livermore Falls, and Rangeley who have participated in Western Maine Storytelling’s hometown storytelling circles and workshops this summer. They—along with members of the Farmington storytelling guild (WOODS) and Western Maine Storytelling—will offer a variety of personal stories drawn from daily life that can inspire listeners’ own memories.

Story listeners are very welcome. No one has to tell a story if they prefer not to, but audience members will have the opportunity to share their own memories, if they wish. The finale of a months-long project, this Storytelling Circle is sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, and Western Maine Storytelling. For more information, call 645-2982 or email westernmainestorytelling@gmail.com. Visit http://westernmainestorytelling.org