Stratton Community Building presents dinner and entertainment May 10

STRATTON - Join the Stratton PTC for dinner and a show on May 10 at the Stratton Community Building from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stratton PTC will be serving KFC, cornbread, beans and franks, plus cookies and brownies prior to live music provided by the Middle School Trash Can Steel Drum Band from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and the Stratton School Project Imagination Fashion Show from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The evening's feature- Ransom of Emily Jane- will begin at 6:30 p.m. and go to 7:30 p.m.

Based on O.Henry's, "The Ransom of Red Chief" By Carolyn Lane, when the town gossips learn that rambunctious little Emily Jane Dorset has been kidnapped, they dutifully murmur “poor little tyke” and then go on to rejoice in the unaccustomed peace and quiet her absence brings. Meanwhile, the “poor little tyke” is having the time of her life terrorizing her mild-mannered, inexperienced kidnappers, whose ransom demands grow smaller and smaller as Emily Jane’s pranks grow wilder and wilder. Eventually, a most unusual bargain is struck, and Emily Jane is returned to the reluctant arms of her father.

This clever adaptation of a comedy classic is suited to audiences of all ages. Please be advised, this play takes place in the Southern United States at the turn of the 1900s. Slang and language is used conducive of this time period.

Dinner and show prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Show only is $5.

Copyright 1980 Pioneer Drama Services Produced by special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Services Inc., Denver CO.