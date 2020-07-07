Strong Public Library announces summer plans

STRONG - The Strong Public Library has an exciting summer planned, featuring fishing poles, online story times and the annual Summer Reading Program.

The following is a quick outline of what has been planned:

First, our hours have temporarily changed! The library is open to in-person visits on Wednesdays (1 to 7 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). We are also doing curbside on Tuesdays (1 to 5 p.m.).

Next, some fishing! The library has fishing poles available for up to a week by anyone with an account. Children need a parent or guardian to sign the paperwork for the child to use the pole. It’s a good way to try out some fishing if you’ve never fished before or if you’re between poles or forgot your pole at home. We also have some books about fishing if you wish to check those out with the pole.

When you’re not fishing you can sign up for the library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story! Open to all ages this year, we are using an online platform called Beanstack. Super simple to sign up with your phone or computer, and you can keep track of what you and your children read. There are prizes available for the kids, and the satisfaction of knowing you’ve gotten to relax with a page turner for the adults. Sign-ups will be ongoing, with the program running through the summer until Aug. 29. Go here to sign-up: https://strong.beanstack.org/reader365 A current account with the library is required to participate. Contact the library if you wish to set up an account or have any questions: stronglibrary@strong.lib.me.us or 684-4003.

We’re also doing weekly story times for the children, available online. We’ll read a story, and then follow it with instructions for a craft you can do at home. Materials for the craft will be available for pick up during the week before if you don’t have the materials at home. Anyone interested may contact the library. Contact the library with any questions: 684-4003, stronglibrary@strong.lib.me.us or by Facebook messenger on our Facebook page.

Keep your eyes peeled, we have more things planned for this fall!