Student recital hosted by RFA is June 6

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Student Music Recital at the Lakeside Theater on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The students of local music instructors will be showcasing their progress this year on the piano, strings, drums, voice, and other instruments.

The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through the admission fees collected at RFA events all year long. For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.