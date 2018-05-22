Franklin Countys First News

Student recital hosted by RFA is June 6

May 22, 2018

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host the 2018 student music recital at the RFA Lakeside Theater on June 6th at 6:30 pm. Shown here is a student performing on the piano with the instructor from last year’s recital.

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Student Music Recital at the Lakeside Theater on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The students of local music instructors will be showcasing their progress this year on the piano, strings, drums, voice, and other instruments.

The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through the admission fees collected at RFA events all year long. For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

