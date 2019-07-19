Students learn pipe organ building at RFA Music Camp

RANGELEY - Robert Ludwig, organist, will be leading students of the RFA Music Camp through the assembling of the KIB: “Kotzsch-in-a-box” – a mini-pipe-organ based on the Kotzschmar Organ located in Merrill Auditorium in Portland, ME.

Ludwig has a Master’s Degree in Music from Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music, and during his life-long career in music has served as Organist and Choirmaster at St John’s in Bangor; as Artistic Director of the internationally traveled Bangor Area Children’s Choir; as Director of Vocal Music and Music Theory at Garden City HS, NY; as Organist and Master of Choirs at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Garden City, NY; and he has studied privately in Haarlem, the Netherlands and Vienna, Austria.

Ludwig worked with Brooke Hubner, Executive Director of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ (FOKO), to get the KIB for RFA Music Camp. Through a generous donation from Richard and Elisabeth Rowlands and the Portland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, FOKO was able to commission the building of this organ.

The organ comes in 133 pieces, and when assembled, it is a two-octave, two-rank mechanical-action pipe organ with bellows that are easy to “pump” using your two hands.

Kotzsch-in-a-box will be assembled and explored by all students at camp from August 5-9, and will be available to play and will be presented at the Finale Performance on Friday, August 9 at 1 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

RF Music Camp is for students age 8-18. For registration forms and complete info, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on “Youth Programs” at the top of the page or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.