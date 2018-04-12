Students learn traditional New England music at Maine Acoustic Festival

FARMINGTON - Eight students from both Mt. Blue High School and Mt. Blue Middle School participated in the 6th Maine Acoustic Festival held on Friday April 6 to Sunday, April 8.

The Maine Acoustic Festival brings together 40 students from across Maine that are interested in learning about and performing traditional music from New England and beyond. Students audition in the fall, and the festival runs for 3 days. The festival included a contradance, pizza party, rehearsals, faculty concert, great local food, a workshop with Daniel Bernard Roumain and a student showcase on Sunday afternoon.

The festival is held at North Yarmouth Academy, 317 Main Street Music School and USM Portland. There were 4 student ensembles this year, all lead by some of the brightest and best instructors. Americana, led by Corey DiMario, Contradance, led by Ellen Gawler, Irish, led by David Surette and American Harmony (singing) led by Bennett Konesni.

Mt. Blue's participating students are all taught by Steve Muise, and the students participate in either the MBHS Franklin County Fiddlers or MBMS Franklin County Middlers as well as our MBRSD Orchestra Program. The Maine Acoustic Festival brings statewide opportunities for students and carries on the traditions of the Franklin County Fiddlers. It is a great opportunity for students to play traditional music with their peers.

For more information about the festival please visit: http://www.317main.org/concerts-events/maine-acoustic-festival/