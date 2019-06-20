Students participate in Story in Verse Contest

This last February the UMF New Commons Project provided community wide events focused on Thanhha Lai's award winning middle grade novel in verse, Inside Out and Back Again. DDG Booksellers continued this community engagement by sponsoring a Story in Verse Contest open to all students in the Mt. Blue RSD.

The contest has just concluded. We had some great entries to choose from, but choose we must and so here are our three terrific winners! They each received an Advanced Reading Copy of Thanhha Lai's newest novel in verse, Butterfly Yellow and a gift certificate to DDG Booksellers. Congratulations!

Just click on the first pages below to enjoy these terrific stories in verse.

First Prize: Rowan Shanti

Second Prize: Maeve Hickey

Third Prize Nathalie Baker