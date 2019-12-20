Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry holding Improv Christmas Pageant, services

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The community is cordially invited to join together Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Dick Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf for a Children’s Improv Christmas Pageant.

This will be a great opportunity to release your inner child and enjoy the wonders of Christmas. Feel the warmth of the season through favorite Christmas carols and a living Nativity featuring our local children and maybe even you in costume. The angels alone are sure to bring a twinkle to your eye! Call Pam Morse at 207-237-2304 for more information.

Christmas Eve is an evening laden with traditions and special memories. For many, the traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service at their local church has been a special way of getting to the heart of the season. Sugarloaf Christian Ministry invites the community to participate in this time-honored tradition of candlelight, carols and the Christmas story.

The Ministry will be offering two Community Candlelight Christmas Eve Services on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24th, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. Both services will take place in the Dick Bell Chapel in Parking Lot C of Sugarloaf. These services are open to all and parents are encouraged to bring their children for these family-inclusive events. For more information contact the Rev. Morse at 237-2304.