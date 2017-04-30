SugarWood Gallery art exhibit continues after rave reviews

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery’s April exhibit will continue through May after rave reviews by visitors.

“Artist of the Month” Janice Norton’s opening reception was dampened due to weather in April and she has been invited to continue her exhibit into May. Visitors to the Gallery during the month of April have been significantly impressed with her depth and breadth of work and have asked to meet the artist. Janice will be back to meet the public at an Open House Reception Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

"Many layers are done to create the depth and detail I look for. Texture, light, shadow movement and a feeling for the subject are really what inspire me in my work. It is a long process to create each painting, but when all these elements come together, the end result is always rewarding. When I create a piece of work that people want to touch, it is a special moment," Norton said.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

