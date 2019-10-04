SugarWood Gallery features Laurie Lefebvre as Artist of the Month

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery’s featured artist for the month of October is Laurie Lefebvre of Fairfield.

Lefebvre is an award-winning Maine artist. She enjoys painting out of doors in nature. She is expressive with her work capturing the color, light and essence of the land, water people and place.

Lefebvre is a yoga teacher and child therapist. She creates with the children and her playful nature is expressed in her art. Her love for yoga and energy work such as Qigong is also depicted in her paintings in the paint stroke and throughout the painting. Laurie has been told that her body dances when painting.

An open house reception will be held for Lefebvre on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington. Gallery hours are 10 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about SugarWood by visiting www.sugarwoodgallery.com or calling 207-778-9105.