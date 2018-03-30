SugarWood Gallery’s Artist of the Month

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery “Artist of the Month” Joyce Flanagan will be feted at an Open House Reception Friday, April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Joyce Alexandra Mottram Flanagan was born and grew up in Rhode Island. She has lived in central Maine with her husband and two children for the past 28 years. Majoring in Graphic Art at William M. Davies Vocational - Tech. and being a member of the yearbook staff gave her the opportunity to develop her interest in photography. Upon graduation she pursued portrait photography and worked in the photo processing field for fifteen years as well as creating her own wedding photography business in Rhode Island before moving to central Maine.

Joyce’s photography is all done with film prior to the digital age. Since moving to Maine her major profession was raising her children and building a homestead. During these years she took in the beautiful landscapes of Maine and beyond, expanding her portrait photography to landscapes in addition to painting nature illustrations in the medium of watercolors. She titles all works as “Reflections” and here is her message:

“I hope to inspire others through my photography to feel an emotion that will enable them to reflect on a place or time in their lives that will bring a smile into their hearts, healing perhaps. I try to have others feel through what I see. As a photographer, you hope to capture a moment and share it with others. All my photos are film photography, not digitally altered, full negative print sized. It’s through matting of my pieces that I give my narrow or wide-angle view of the world to share with you. Feel what I see," Flanagan said.

To see more of Joyce’s work go to http://www.sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/joyce-flanagan

Joyce’s work will remain on exhibit thru April and is available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.