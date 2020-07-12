Summer art exhibits at Carrbassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - This summer local artists are showing their art at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Gallery through August. A BYOB reception will be held Friday, August 14 (Rain Date: Aug 21) from 5-6 p.m. on the patio for guests to meet the artists and celebrate their artwork with face coverings please. This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibiting artists include: Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Bailey DeBiase, Lucia Swallow, Barbara Stewart, Jill Snyder-Wallace, Barry White, and more.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is proud to share this beautiful exhibit space in the lobby gallery. If interested in displaying artwork in the future, get in touch with the Library Director, Andrea DeBiase at adebiase@carrabassett.lib.me.us or 237-3535. The library requests a showing time of two months. Display Periods include: September and October during the busy Sugarloaf Homecoming Weekend (Columbus Day), November and December (includes Christmas vacation week), January and February (includes February Vacation week) and the busy months of March and April. An artist reception is usually planned for a late Friday afternoon/evening during the exhibit.

Reservations to display can be made up to two years in advance. Please email Library Director, Andrea DeBiase (adebiase@carrabassett.lib.me.us) to request an application for showing artwork. You may refer to the application for more information or call us 237-3535.