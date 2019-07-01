Summer Fest opens on July 26 with talent show at North Church

FARMINGTON - For the fourth year in a row, Summer Fest will host Farmington’s Got Talent; this year to be held on July 26 at the North Church on High Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Following the talent show, Summer Fest will sponsor a free concert for the public at 7:30 p.m, with a well-known southern Maine band called Seagrass.

Last year, more than 20 entrants participated in the talent show. It was a diverse group with all ages and talents. Over the past years, audiences have enjoyed singing, dancing, joke telling, skits, break dancing and other unusual acts. Our oldest contestant ever, Maurice Hovey, a 97 year-old gentleman, won a prize last year for his great performance playing the harmonica.

There are four age categories: Under 6 years, 7 to 12 years, 13 to 17, and adults (18 and over). Participants are encouraged to be creative with their talents, costumes and presentations, which cannot exceed five minutes.

To add to the excitement this year, Farmington’s Got Talent will have a panel of celebrity judges, and a very efficient and fair method of selecting the winners. Three locally-known and talented musicians from the band, “Crooked Bill”: Bill Colwell, Michael Worthley and Michael O’Brian, will be present to judge the contestants on the following criteria: Originality/Creativity, Stage Presence/Poise, Musicianship or Skill Difficulty and Crowd Appeal.

There will be a winner in each of the age categories and one overall best performer of the show. Cash prizes will be awarded to one winner in each age group; and the overall winner will walk away with $100.

Participants should be at the North Church at 5 p.m. to line up for a 5:30 p.m. start. Slots are limited, so serious contestants should register early to make sure they get a chance to perform. Candidates can register online at susun@minikins.org, or in person at Minikins retail store at 218 Broadway, or by calling 207-491-5533.

The second part of the evening will be a free concert with Seagrass - a five-piece, high-energy Americana band out of Southern Maine, specializing in upbeat traditional music and featuring tight harmonies. Band members include Steve Gifford on guitar and lead vocals, Susan Elias on bass, Frank Delong on the mandolin, Bill Arnold on fiddle and Tom Buckland on banjo. All members are vocalists.

"Seagrass is a total delight to listen to. We bring them back to Summer Fest year after year because we just can't get enough of their incredible music. We feel lucky to have them with us again for 2019," said Susun Terese, Summer Fest coordinator.

Refreshments will be served between the two events in the downstairs area of the church and donations for the cookies, coffee, tea and water will go to the Farmington Historical Society.

Note: Crooked Bill will be performing on Broadway on Saturday, at 3 p.m. There will be 12 or more bands, groups and soloists entertaining at various music stations all day on Saturday.