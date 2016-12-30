Susan Sanders to exhibit at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery “Artist of the Month” Dr. Susan Sanders will be feted at an Open House Reception Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 – 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Sanders does not consider herself an artist but rather uses artistic mediums to express herself. SugarWood has planned a three-month changing exhibit with Sanders that will incorporate an explanation of the “how” and “why.” A lecture style talk will take place at 6 p.m. after visitors have had an opportunity to view the exhibit.

Sanders is a clinical psychologist with an expressive arts practice in Phillips. Her undergraduate degree is in sociology with a double minor in art and anthropology from Seattle Pacific University. She went on to earn a Masters in counseling with an emphasis on expressive arts therapy and dream analysis from Seattle University. Her doctorate is from the University of Washington where she completed the requirements for the degree with an anthropological study of interpersonal trauma. Years of curiosity, study and questioning led her to an interest in Jungian theories and depth psychology, which provides a framework for her present artistic expressions.

Sanders has exhibited extensively in Washington State, showing wearable art clothing created from her own hand-spun yarns and weaving. She also exhibited multi-media collage work focused on obscure scriptures from ancient Hebrew texts. Recently Susy was the featured artist in an international depth psychology journal. This is her first exhibit of paintings.

Susy has termed her method as Emerging Imagery, which describes her technique. Beginning with a messy background of colors and forms. Susy paints the images as they emerge, much like seeing images in the clouds or in grains of wood. These images seem to beckon stories, myths, in and of themselves. Imaginative, naïve, and filled with symbolism, these mythological images have become delightful for many, and are joyfully shared.

Each month of the three-part exhibit will introduce new pieces and a new lecture.

To see more of Susy’s work visit morningbridgecenter.com or susysandersimages.wordpress.com.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.