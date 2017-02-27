Franklin Countys First News

Susy Sanders to introduce part three of her exhibit at SugarWood Gallery, Alchemical Myths

Posted by • February 27, 2017 •

Susan Sanders

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery’s “Artist of the Month” Dr. Susan Sanders will be feted at an Open House Reception Friday, March 3 from 4 – 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Paintings to be exhibited include: The Sacred Marriage, Coniunctio, The Fiery Trial,  Howling with the Moon, Alchemy,  The Crowning of Chiron, Sweet Grapes and  Be Anxious for Nothing.

This grouping of allegorical images illustrates alchemical myths. The Medieval Alchemists believed that they were on the trail to a process which would transform base metals into gold. Others sought the Philosopher’s Stone. Alchemy was not a highly regarded occupation. The Authorities of the time were a danger to the craft and to the lives of the Alchemists. In order to communicate their craft to one another, they turned to allegorical images.

Sweet Grapes by Susan Sanders.

The myths of alchemy are interesting and provocative. These seven paintings in this show depict the various processes of seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Folk and faerie tales give us enchanting clues about the process of spinning straw into gold; these images portray such tales as these.

The public is invited to join in curiosity and imagination with these images of Alchemy.

A lecture style talk will take place at 6:00 PM after visitors have had an opportunity to view the exhibit.

To see more of Susy’s work click here. To visit the gallery's site, click here.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives