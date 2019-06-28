Tartan Terrors return to Phillips

PHILLIPS - On July 12, the Tartan Terrors will bring their hijinks, wild humor, and high energy Celtic music – including a bagpipe, their tartan kilts, and Scottish dancing – back to the Phillips Area Community Center for a Friday evening concert.

The band has played at the PACC before, in 2012 and 2014, but try as they might the PACC concert organizers haven’t been able to get them back, despite numerous requests from concert patrons. Until now.

"It seems," says event organizer Pam Matthews, "they are much in demand nowadays. But they'll be passing through Maine on the 12th and we’ve been able to book them for a one-night-only show.”"

Their music, Matthews says, "is as lively as it gets and they put on a terrifically entertaining performance."

They are, indeed, showmen, sprinkling their energetic music with humor, high-kicking Celtic dancing, drum solos, and the occasional wail of a bagpipe. They’ve also recorded a number of CD’s and have played for audiences all over Canada, the U.S. and three other continents.

Matthews also says that among the dozens of Celtic bands that have been featured at the PACC over the past eight years, "the Terrors rank in the top tier for popularity."

The show is sponsored by Todd and Becky Olson of Little White Church Antiques in Phillips and Tom Saviello and Christine Geisser of The Mercantile in Farmington.

The Friday, July 12 concert begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $20 at the door, with admission $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets may also be reserved in advance by calling 207-639-2630. Refreshments will be available.