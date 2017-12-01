Teacher’s Lounge Mafia brining Stale Milk and Sour Cookies on Dec. 8 & 9

TEMPLE - Teacher’s Lounge Mafia has been performing their hilarious brand of improv comedy for more than a decade now. Come celebrate their 10th anniversary of Stale Milk and Sour Cookies, a mature show of irreverent holiday comedy.

Guaranteed to chase away any holiday blues, and make a great date night, Stale Milk and Sour Cookies will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 8 at North Church in Farmington, and on Dec. 9 at Temple Stream Theater in Temple. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

This Teacher’s Lounge Mafia show is sponsored by Sillanpaa and Sons Logging. All proceeds for the show will benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Tickets are available at United Way, 218 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, by calling 778-5048, or online at uwtva.org/give.