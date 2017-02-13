Teachers Lounge Mafia’s benefit performance for students’ China trip on Feb. 25

FARMINGTON - Western Maine's improv comedians, Teachers Lounge Mafia will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 25 in a benefit to support the Mt. Blue Campus World Language student trip to China this spring.

The improv comedy team's performance starts 7 p.m. upstairs at The Granary restaurant on Pleasant Street in downtown Farmington. $10 to benefit students going to China. This show contains mature content. Tickets sold at the door.

FMI: Contact Gail Carlson or Ruth Haszko at MBC 778-3561.