Franklin Countys First News

Teachers Lounge Mafia’s benefit performance for students’ China trip on Feb. 25

Posted by • February 13, 2017 •

Teachers Lounge Mafia, from left to right seated, Philip Hobby, Dan Ryder, Jeff Bailey, and standing, at left, Kyla Wheeler and Natalie Simmons, will be performing their funny improv on Feb. 25 at The Granary restaurant in Farmington. Supports the Mt. Blue Campus students' trip to China this spring. (Photo by Joni James)

FARMINGTON - Western Maine's improv comedians, Teachers Lounge Mafia will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 25 in a benefit to support the Mt. Blue Campus World Language student trip to China this spring.

The improv comedy team's performance starts 7 p.m. upstairs at The Granary restaurant on Pleasant Street in downtown Farmington. $10 to benefit students going to China. This show contains mature content. Tickets sold at the door.

FMI: Contact Gail Carlson or Ruth Haszko at MBC 778-3561.

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives