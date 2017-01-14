Temple Historical Society holding open house 1-3 p.m. on Sunday

TEMPLE - The Temple Historical Society will be holding its first of the winter open house at the Temple Town Hall Archives Room on Sunday, Jan. 15th from 1-3 p.m. This program is held each year on the third Sunday of January, February, and March from 1-3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The February meeting will include a show and tell program where members and guests are encouraged to bring an item for identification or to share a story about a family heirloom. Members will be available to assist in finding photos or family information and to share with our guests the information about our website that has all of our archiving that has been accomplished by our intern from the University of Maine at Farmington. Our monthly meeting will be held following the open house and our guests are invited to join us.