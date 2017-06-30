Tenth annual Stars and Stripes Concert in Rangeley on July 2

RANGELEY - On July 2 at 4 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, Robert and Nancy Ludwig will present their 10th annual Stars and Stripes Concert. These hour-long popular concerts feature the Ludwigs performing a varied program of classical and popular music on the church’s Allen organ and grand piano, and always conclude with an inspiring patriotic sing-a-long honoring the various branches of the Armed Forces and the United States.

This year’s concert will include the famous Toccata from French composer Charles-Marie Widor's Fifth Organ Symphony, piano/organ duet arrangement of Amazing Grace, and a Suite of African-American Spiritual Arrangements by Dr. Calvin Taylor. As always, the program wouldn’t be complete without a Bach piece and a rousing Sousa march.

Robert and Nancy Ludwig have had careers as directors of music in some of the country’s most notable settings for church music. Their professional work has taken them from training and degrees at Davidson College, the Curtis Institute of Music, and Yale University to academic and church positions in Connecticut, Kentucky and New York. Longtime summer visitors to the Rangeley area, they got a camp at Loon Lake in 2004 and in 2012 moved to Bangor so that they could spend more time in Rangeley. They serve as Organists and Choirmasters at St. John's Episcopal Church, Bangor. Robert also serves as Artistic Director of the Bangor Area Children's Choir and is seasonal organist at Church of the Good Shepherd on summer Sunday mornings.

The concert is free, but donations will be gratefully received and 100 percent of contributions will go to the Church of the Good Shepherd’s Sanctuary Floor Restoration Project.