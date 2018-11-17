Thanksgiving week events at Moose Alley

RANGELEY - Things kick off on Saturday Nov. 17, with the big screen showing of The Last Waltz, appropriately cranked with all the audio we can find. The greatest rock and roll film of all time, filmed Thanksgiving Day, 1976, by Martin Scorsese, featuring The Band, and all of their friends.

On Wednesday, we will be gifted with Hymn for Her, national touring artists Lucy and Wayne will blow your minds. Seriously, in a Led Zeppelin way. Yes, they filmed an entire album in their Airstream Bambi, and yes, their first video release ‘Blue Balloons” from their new album, “Pop-N-Downers” just made Rolling Stone Magazine’s top ten best Country/Americana songs right beside, Carrie Underwood’s. Bwahaha! Do not miss this show.

Thursday, Spirits Bar and Grill and their friends will be preparing a homemade Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with all the Trimmings. We will be open at 3 p.m. for food and fun

Friday brings a welcome home to our favorite Band in the Land, The Mallett Brothers, fresh off the road from Texas and Nashville, New York and all parts in between! Your $10 ticket will also be good for the Saturday Show, which will celebrate the last day of the Hunting Season - and Saturday, The Annual Hunters Ball. With The Mallett Brothers Band! Costumes and orange will get you special attention at the bar and dance floor.