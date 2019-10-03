The 2019 Sugarloaf Homecoming Art Show is Oct. 12 & 13

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The spectacular fall foliage along Route 27 in the Carrabassett River valley in Maine’s western mountains is the backdrop for the annual Sugarloaf Art Show sponsored by UpCountry Artists.

Held every year in conjunction with Skier’s Homecoming at the Sugarloaf Ski Resort, this year’s show features the work of over 60 Maine artists, including fine oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painters, wire, wood and stone sculptors, jewelry designers, one of a kind furniture makers, as well as a variety of unique and finely handcrafted gifts from Maine crafters.

The weekend events will also feature art workshops for children (also sponsored by UCA), chairlift rides, pumpkin carving, the Sugarloaf Uphill Climb, music at the base lodge, and hiking and biking throughout the valley. Restaurants are open, and lodging is available.

With members throughout the state of Maine, UpCountry Artists is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to encourage, support, educate artists, and develop public awareness of the arts in Western Maine.

A percentage of the money raised from artist’s sales at the Sugarloaf Art Show helps UCA raise money for scholarships given annually to two local high school graduates preparing to study art or a related field. For more information about UCA and the scholarship program, please visit www.UpcountryArtists.org.

The Sugarloaf Art Show will be held in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about the artists, please visit our web site at www.upcountryartists.com.

For more information about lodging, visit www.Sugarloaf.com.