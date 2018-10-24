‘The Curious Savage’ to be staged at MBHS

FARMINGTON - The Curious Savage by John Patrick will be staged by the Mt. Blue Theater Company in the Bjorn Auditorium on Nov. 1, 2, 3 at 7 p.m.

This show is an icon for the theater company—it will be its seventh version of this comedy. It’s a timeless ensemble piece about Mrs. Savage (Caitlin Zamboni), whose husband has left her $10 million which her adult stepchildren (Rowan Jellison, Rachel Spear, and Toby Lindsay) are eager to intercept before she “squanders” it all doing good deeds like “sending orphans around the world while there’s still a world around.” The children commit Mrs. Savage to a private institution in an effort to take control of the money by proving she isn’t mentally stable as evidenced by her recent stints on the Broadway stage, her ballet lessons and a $200 box of dirt purchased for an Italian farmer.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Savage meets the “patients” of “The Cloisters,” a charming and friendly group of social misfits who cannot adjust themselves to the harsh realities of the outside world (Maya Dustin, Molly Gurney, Trevor Sennick, Alejandro Fernandez, and Alex Nichols). The home becomes a refuge for Mrs. Savage as well to the point that she doesn’t want to leave and face the greed, contempt and divisiveness of the outside world.

The play is a comedy, however, despite its serious undertones, and the audience is left with a heartened mood and a feeling that the virtues of kindness and affection have not been entirely lost, and the youthful, good-hearted Mrs. Savage learns to “live her life with courage” after poignant lessons from the zany patients and caring staff. The cast is rounded out by Zinnia James and Megan O’Donnell as the caretakers.

This show is always a crowd favorite with something for everyone and cast members from former productions peppering the audience. It is directed by Deborah Muise with student Kennady Savage assisting, and teacher Kat Zachary helping out with the set. Lighting is by Emily Willett and Sound by Ben Marcotte. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.