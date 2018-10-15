The Gawler Family at Farmington’s North Church on Oct. 20

FARMINGTON - Coming to the Farmington, Maine North Church center stage on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. is The Gawler Family, a fun-lovin’ folk-singin’ Family from Maine.

Ellen, John, Molly, Edith Elsie Gawler and Bennett Konesni bring you an assortment of old and new sounds from many folk traditions. They accompany interweaving family harmonies with fiddles, banjo, wooden banjo, cello, guitar and harmonica.

Whether they are crooning a poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content.

Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their repertoire may include a gusty worksong or an amusing ode to everyday life.

With their infectious spirit and sparkling musicianship, and with several albums to share, the Gawlers have earned a beloved place in the delighted hearts of varied audiences across the Northeast.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.