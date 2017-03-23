‘The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery’ author holding book talk at CVPL

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be hosting a book talk with Maine author, Ron Chase, on Friday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the Begin Family Community Room. Chase will be discussing his book The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery.

This true-crime biography chronicles the life of Bernard Patterson, a much decorated Vietnam War hero turned real-life version of Don Quixote, Butch Cassidy, and Robin Hood all rolled into one. On Nov. 12, 1971, Patterson robbed the Northern National Bank in Mars Hill, Maine, escaping with $110,000, which was the largest bank robbery in the history of Maine at the time. Chase’s well researched book explores the life, motives, and mystery surrounding both the historic robbery and the man behind it.

Patterson led an adventure filled and controversial life that brought him across the United States, then to Europe and North Africa before he was finally captured by Scotland Yard on the Isle of Jersey after he had spent most of the stolen money. Along the way, he lived a raucous life while hobnobbing in aristocratic hangouts and giving money to those he perceived to be in need. He motor biked across Europe, hoodwinked border officials, bought a camel and got lost in the Sahara Desert. Returned to the United States for prosecution, he was convicted and imprisoned. Released several years later, he moved back to northern Maine, where he continued to lead a reckless life that included running a “pot farm,” until he died at age 56 in 2003.

Books will be provided for purchase at the signing following the talk. For more information, call 237-3535.